Afghan Taliban reject TTP’s claim of being part of movement, advise group to focus on peace in Pakistan

PESHAWAR – The Afghan Taliban on Friday clarified that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) was not part of their movement and urged the banned outfit to focus on a peace deal with the Pakistani government.

Afghan government spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid issued the denial after TTP chief Noor Wali Mehsud claimed in a video footage that the group was a branch of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA).

“They are not, as an organisation, part of IEA and we don’t share the same objectives,” Mujahid told Arab News.

“We advise TTP to focus on peace and stability in their country. This is very important so they can prevent any chance for enemies to interfere in the region and in Pakistan. And we request Pakistan to look into their demands for the betterment of the region and Pakistan.”

Mujahid’s statement comes a day after the banned outfit declared an end to a month-long ceasefire brokered by the Afghan Taliban, accusing the Pakistani government of breaching terms, including a prisoner release agreement and the formation of negotiating committees.

The Pakistani government and the TTP had agreed on a month-long ceasefire in November, giving birth to hopes for a full-fledged peace deal to end violence in the country.

Last month, Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi admitted that the Afghan Taliban were mediating between the Pakistani government and the TTP, but Mujahid has now said the TTP is an internal matter of Pakistan and “we do not interfere in Pakistan’s affairs”.