India’s top general Bipin Rawat laid to rest with full military honours

09:24 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
India’s top general Bipin Rawat laid to rest with full military honours
Share

NEW DELHI – India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawad was cremated in the capital city on Friday with full military honours, two days after he, his wife and 11 others died in Tamil Nadu helicopter crash.

Gen Bipini, his wife and other officials were flying to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to attend a ceremony when the helicopter met the deadly accident.

Only one person, identified as Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, miraculously survived the accident. The Indian air force has launched an investigation into the incident.

India's top general Bipin Rawat and his wife ... 05:20 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

NEW DELHI – India’s chief of defence staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others were killed in ...

A huger numbers of soldiers escorted the carriage bearing the body of the country’s top general on its final journey through New Delhi.

The bodies of Rawat, his wife and 11 other officials were brought to New Delhi late on Thursday, where Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid wreathes before the flag-draped coffins.

Bipin Rawat is the first Chief of Defence Staff of India – a position that the Modi-led government established in 2019 – which he assumed last year after retiring as a top military commander.

Rawat, 63, who is said to be a close aide of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has forty years of service as he commanded forces in occupied Kashmir and along the Line of Actual Control bordering China.  

Pakistan’s naval, air chiefs condole death of ... 09:27 PM | 8 Dec, 2021

Pakistan’s naval, air chiefs condole death of India’s top general Bipin Rawat KARACHI – Pakistan Air ...

More From This Category
Afghan Taliban reject TTP’s claim of being part ...
08:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
Casualities feared as twin blasts rock ...
05:40 PM | 10 Dec, 2021
UK PM Johnson, wife Carrie blessed with baby ...
06:58 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
New Zealand plans to ban cigarettes sale for ...
06:35 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Azerbaijan soldier killed in latest border ...
06:00 PM | 9 Dec, 2021
Factory manager killed in Pakistan over ...
02:06 PM | 9 Dec, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Sania Mirza, sister Anum look fabulous as they dance for fun in new video
04:24 PM | 10 Dec, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr