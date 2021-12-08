Pakistan’s naval, air chiefs condole death of India’s top general Bipin Rawat

KARACHI – Pakistan Air Force and Navy chiefs Wednesday expressed condolence on the death of India’s chief of defence staff General Bipin Rawat in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu.

“Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, NI(M) Chief of the Air Staff Pakistan Air Force; has expressed his condolences on the tragic death of Indian CDS Gen Bipin Rawat, his spouse, and 11 other passengers/crew members in the helicopter crash today,” said a statemed issued by DGPR Air Force.

Meanwhile, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Amjad Khan Niazi also condoled the tragic death of CDS General BipinRawat, his wife and loss of precious lives in a helicopter crash.

Earlier, Chairman Joint Chief of Staff Committee General Nadeem Raza and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa have expressed condolence on the death of India’s chief of defence staff, his wife and others in helicopter crash.

Earlier in the day, the Indian air force confirmed that Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and 11 other persons on board died in the unfortunate accident.

Gp Capt Varun Singh SC, Directing Staff at DSSC with injuries is currently under treatment at Military Hospital, Wellington, it added.

Gen Bipini was on a visit to Defence Services Staff College, Wellington (Nilgiri Hills) to address the faculty and student officers of the Staff Course today when the an IAF Mi 17 V5 helicopter met an deadly accident.