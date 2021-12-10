Indian farmers call off protests after a year of agitation over controversial laws

NEW DELHI – Indian farmers called off a year-long protest after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government assured them of resolving their major issues, including a countrywide law guaranteeing minimum prices for crops.

The move comes after the Indian government last month conceded to protesters’ demands and announced to roll back three controversial farm laws, seeking to end the sustained protest by the growers.

Despite revoking the laws, thousands of farmers had continued siege outside the Indian capital to press for other demands such as the guaranteed prices, and withdrawal of cases against the demonstrators.

"We have received a letter from the government which has conceded to our requests," Balbir Singh Rajewal, a senior farm union leader was quoted as saying in a media report.

He told media that farmers' leaders would again meet on January 15 to review progress on the government's assurances.

Another farmers’ leader warned of resuming protests if the government fails to fulfill its promises.

The government will establish a panel comprising farmers and government officials to ensure Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for all crops.

Farmers are also demanding compensation for the families of those who died during the yearlong protest.

State administrations have agreed to the demands, according to the government letter addressed to farm union leaders.

After calling off the protest, protesters have started removing makeshift tents as they are heading back to their homes after successful protest.