Earthquake shakes Rawalpindi, Islamabad, and Peshawar

An earthquake jolted Islamabad, Rawalpindi Peshawar, Swat, Waziristan, Lower Dir and other regions of country's northwestern region on Wednesday.

Tremors were also felt in the regions of Parachinar, Mardan, Kohat, and other districts. National Seismic Monitoring Centre said intensity of the earthquake was recorded at 4.7 on richter scale, and the epicenter was in the Hindukush region.

Islamabad Earthquake Today

Due to the strong tremors, masses came out of their homes and continued to recite prayers.

As of now, there is no information about any loss of life or property damage due to the earthquake.

More to follow...