Over 1200 Pakistanis land in hospitals after eating too much meat on Eid-ul-Adha

LAHORE – Over 1200 people in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were emergency medical help due to overeating, as the nation celebrated the festival with heavy feasts.
Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha with celebrations running for days, and feasting on meat dishes is a key part of this occasion.
During Eid days, over 1,200 individuals were reportedly hospitalised in the country's most populous region Punjab and the northeastern region KP.
Reports suggest that over 600 cases of gastroenteritis were reported in Peshawar on second Eid day which medics relate to excessive meat consumption.
Several hundred people were rushed to hospitals with diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Lahore's Jinnah Hospital treated over 130 patients, while Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, and Mayo Hospital each admitted more than 100 patients.
Gastroenterologists urged the masses to eat Qurbani meat in moderation and avoid overeating during the celebrations.
Pakistani rupee rates against US Dollar and other currencies on June 19, 2024 (Wednesday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.50 for buying and 280.65 for selling.
Euro's buying rate stands at 296 and selling rate is 299 while British Pound rate is 349.7 for buying, and 353.25 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 74.80 and Saudi Riyal at 72.80.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.50
|280.65
|Euro
|EUR
|296.00
|299.00
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|349.70
|353.25
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|74.80
|75.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|72.80
|73.55
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|182.00
|184.00
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|741.18
|749.18
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|204.00
|206.00
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.43
|38.83
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.18
|40.58
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.66
|36.01
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.90
|1.98
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|909.34
|909.34
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.30
|59.90
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.79
|172.79
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.97
|26.27
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|723.88
|731.88
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.42
|77.12
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203.65
|205.65
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.40
|26.70
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|311.90
|314.40
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.58
|7.73
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.