Over 1200 Pakistanis land in hospitals after eating too much meat on Eid-ul-Adha

10:02 AM | 19 Jun, 2024
LAHORE – Over 1200 people in Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were emergency medical help due to overeating, as the nation celebrated the festival with heavy feasts.

Pakistanis celebrate Eid ul-Adha with celebrations running for days, and feasting on meat dishes is a key part of this occasion.

During Eid days, over 1,200 individuals were reportedly hospitalised in the country's most populous region Punjab and the northeastern region KP.

Reports suggest that over 600 cases of gastroenteritis were reported in Peshawar on second Eid day which medics relate to excessive meat consumption.

Several hundred people were rushed to hospitals with diarrhea, and abdominal pain. Lahore's Jinnah Hospital treated over 130 patients, while Services Hospital, Ganga Ram Hospital, and Mayo Hospital each admitted more than 100 patients.

Gastroenterologists urged the masses to eat Qurbani meat in moderation and avoid overeating during the celebrations.

