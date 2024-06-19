Siblings perish in Faisalabad house fire caused by laptop battery explosion

Eid ul Adha festivities have turned sour in Faisalabad as house caught fire due to a laptop battery explosion, resulting in the tragic death of two siblings.

Rescue officials told media that 6-year-old girl named Dua Fatima and 9-year-old boy Muhammad Taaha perished in the inferno.

Children were reportedly using laptop when its battery suddenly exploded due to unknown reason.

Seven other people reportedly suffered injuries in the incident while injured have been transferred to Allied Hospital’s Burn Center for medical treatment.