Pakistani journalist Khalil Jibran gunned down in targeted attack

PESHAWAR – Pakistani journalist Khalil Jibran has been gunned down in Landi Kotal town, in KP on Wednesday.

The senior journalist of local Television was ambushed by bike-borne assailants on a while returning home with his friend Sajjad Advocate, police said.

Initial reports suggest that the journalist's car broke down near his home, and gunmen surrounded him, dragged him out, and shot him.

The deceased is a former president of Landi Kotal Press Club, who died on the spot before getting medical help, while his friend suffered serious injuries. The attackers managed to escape the scene, whereas Jibran’s body was taken to a local hospital for a medico-legal process.

The attack occurred in Mazreena area near Landi Kotal Police Station. Abbas mentioned that Jibran previously received threats from militants.

Meanwhile, KP Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur took notice of jurno's killing and ordered immediate action to apprehend the attackers. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and other leaders also condemned the murder.

Media bodies denounced the murder and urged chief minister and the federal interior minister to ensure justice for Jibran. The association criticized the authorities' failure to protect journalists, who continue to face violence, abductions, and threats across Pakistan.

The recent incident is latest in series of attacks on journalists, as last month a journalist Nasrullah Gadani was murdered near Korai Goth, a district in Mirpur Mathelo.