Nawaz Sharif, Yusuf Raza Gilani get right to appeal after ammendment to SC Bill

Web Desk 11:20 PM | 29 Mar, 2023
Nawaz Sharif, Yusuf Raza Gilani get right to appeal after ammendment to SC Bill
Source: File photos

ISLAMABAD – After amendment to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023, former prime ministers Nawaz Sharif and Yusuf Raza Gilani and some other people have got the right to appeal. 

North Waziristan MNA Mohsin Dawar presented the amendment to the Supreme Court (Practice and Procedure) Bill 2023 and the National Assembly accepted it. 

After this bill’s approval, people affected by verdicts in suo motu cases during the tenures of former chief justices Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry and Saqib Nisar have got the right to appeal.

According to sources, people affected by court verdicts in 207 suo motu cases in the tenure of former chief justice Iftikhar Mohammad Chaudhry and 49 suo motu cases in the tenure of former chief justice Saqib Nisar now have one month to file appeals against these verdicts in suo motu cases. 

