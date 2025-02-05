Pakistan, China pledge continued support on mutual issues

BEIJING – President Asif Ali Zardari and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Wednesday.

During the meeting, they exchanged views on bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters of mutual interest. They also discussed to further explore the opportunities to further expand the scope of their partnership.

Both sides reiterated their resolve to support each other on matters of mutual interest. President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the unique, time-tested, and special relations between the two countries.

He said China’s exemplary development and prosperity are a manifestation of the vision of the Chinese leadership and vibrancy of the Chinese people.

Asif Ali Zardari paid rich tribute to President Xi Jinping for China’s cooperation in global development under the Belt and Road Initiative.He said China-Pakistan Economic Corridor is a bright example of mutually beneficial cooperation under the Belt and Road Initiative.

Views were also exchanged on the high-quality development of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor 2.0. It was said that CPEC will promote regional connectivity, mutual benefits, and prosperity, according to the declaration.

The meeting emphasized the need for people-to-people contacts and cultural exchanges to strengthen the Pakistan-China community of shared future.

President Asif Ali Zardari invited President Xi Jinping to visit Pakistan.He said the people and government of Pakistan hold President Xi Jinping in high regard as a visionary leader and a special friend of Pakistan.

After the meeting, a ceremony was held for the signing of memoranda of understanding.

During the ceremony, memoranda of understanding were signed to enhance cooperation in various fields, including science and technology, media, energy, and socio-economic development.

Later, President Xi Jinping also hosted a dinner in honor of President Asif Ali Zardari and his delegation.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari arrived at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing today, where he was warmly received by Chinese President Xi Jinping.

A smartly turned-out contingent of the Chinese armed forces presented a guard of honor to the President of Pakistan.

In addition, a group of Chinese children welcomed President Asif Ali Zardari with great fervor and enthusiasm.

Both presidents introduced their respective delegates to each other.