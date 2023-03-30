Justice Musarrat Hilali: Peshawar High Court gets its first-ever female chief Justice

PESHAWAR – Justice Musarrat Hilali is set to make history by becoming the first-ever woman chief justice of the Peshawar High Court next month.
A notification issued by the law ministry stated President is pleased to appoint Ms. Justice Musarrat Hilali, the most senior judge of the Peshawar High Court Peshawar, to act as Chief Justice of the said court with effect from April 1, 2023 till the appointment of a regular chief justice by the Judicial Commission of Pakistan.
Justice Musarrat is said to be the second female to hold the role of chief justice of a high court after the former chief justice of the Balochistan High Court Justice Tahira Safdar.
The 62-year-old received a law degree from Khyber Law College of the University of Peshawar and started practice in 1983; she moved to the high court after a couple of years and becomes the advocate of the top court in 2006.
Ms. Hilali also served as the female secretary of the Peshawar Bar Association in 90s and remained in other positions including vice president and the first female General Secretary of the bar.
Women in top leadership roles increase productivity and their role in society and Justice Musarrat Hilali is the perfect example of women holding top positions in conservative societies like Pakistan.
Pakistan is known to be a male-dominated nation but Pakistani women break stereotypes in achieved many firsts, especially in the legal fraternity. In January, Justice Ayesha Malik made it to Supreme Court while lawyers Sabahat Rizvi and Rabbiya Bajwa recently got top slots in Lahore High Court Bar Association.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on March 30, 2023 (Thursday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|283.6
|286.65
|Euro
|EUR
|305.5
|308.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|348
|351.5
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.5
|76.3
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|187.5
|189.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|753.99
|761.99
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|206
|208.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|41.25
|41.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.26
|41.51
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.11
|36.46
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.45
|3.56
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.15
|2.22
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|925.67
|934.67
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|62.85
|63.45
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.57
|177.58
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.33
|26.63
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|736.34
|744.35
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.92
|78.62
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|209.5
|211.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|26.5
|26.8
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|308.25
|310.75
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.28
|8.43
KARACHI - The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 207,700 on Thursday.The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs178,070.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs163,624 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 190,880.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Karachi
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Islamabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Peshawar
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Quetta
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sialkot
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Attock
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujranwala
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Jehlum
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Multan
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Gujrat
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nawabshah
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Chakwal
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Hyderabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Nowshehra
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Sargodha
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
|Faisalabad
|PKR 207,700
|PKR 2,470
