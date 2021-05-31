Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 31 May 2021
09:36 AM | 31 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 31, 2021 (Monday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:30 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|154.50
|155.50
|Euro
|EUR
|188
|190
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|218
|221
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|42
|42.60
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|41.50
|42
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|117.50
|120
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|126.50
|128.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|115
|117
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- PM Imran to launch Pakistan’s first Green EuroBond today11:20 AM | 31 May, 2021
- Punjab, KP resume physical classes for grades 10, 1210:44 AM | 31 May, 2021
- Kuwait starts issuing visas to Pakistanis after decade-long suspension10:12 AM | 31 May, 2021
- Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 31 May 202109:36 AM | 31 May, 2021
- Pakistan logs 2,117 new Covid-19 cases, 43 deaths in past 24 hours09:04 AM | 31 May, 2021
Stop sexualising women's bodies, says Ushna Shah
09:20 PM | 30 May, 2021
- Sexist joke involving Dalit politician lands Indian actor in trouble08:30 PM | 30 May, 2021
- Imran Abbas and Urwa Hocane enthrall fans with melodious voice (VIDEO)05:18 PM | 30 May, 2021
- Mahira Khan reveals her first love03:48 PM | 30 May, 2021
- Famous figures who survived serious plane incidents07:21 PM | 29 May, 2021
- Best anti-aging foods to look younger09:47 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Pakistani FM reaches Turkey on diplomatic mission to highlight ...05:56 PM | 18 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021