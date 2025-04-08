Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – US Dollar, Euro, SAR, AED to PKR – 8 April 2025

8:42 am | Apr 8, 2025

 

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against major foreign currencies in open market on April 8, 2025, reflecting a stable trend in exchange rates amid cautious investor sentiment.

According to local forex dealers, Dollar held firm with the buying rate unchanged at Rs280.40 and the selling rate steady at Rs282.10. Similarly, Euro remained at Rs310.75 for buying and Rs313.50 for selling.

UK Pound also stayed at Rs366.50 and Rs370 on Tuesday. Other major currencies, including the Australian Dollar and Canadian Dollar, also retained their previous levels—closing at Rs175.50 and Rs199.35 for buying, and Rs177.75 and Rs201.75 for selling, respectively.

Today Currency Rates

With no changed in open market, the USD remained at 282.47 in interbank on April 8.

Currency Buying Selling
US Dollar (USD) 280.5 282.2
Euro (EUR) 310.75 313.50
British Pound (GBP) 366.50 370.00
UAE Dirham (AED) 76.10 76.75
Saudi Riyal (SAR) 74.45 75.00
Australian Dollar 175.50 177.75
Bahraini Dinar 739.80 747.80
Canadian Dollar 199.35 201.75
Chinese Yuan 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone 40.15 40.55
Hong Kong Dollar 35.66 36.01
Indian Rupee 3.18 3.27
Japanese Yen 1.87 1.93
Kuwaiti Dinar 899.60 909.10
Malaysian Ringgit 62.57 63.17
New Zealand Dollar 158.75 160.75
Norwegian Krone 26.40 26.70
Omani Riyal 724.05 732.55
Qatari Riyal 76.28 76.98
Singapore Dollar 210.75 212.75
Swedish Krona 27.45 27.75
Swiss Franc 314.86 317.66
Thai Baht 8.13 8.28
   
