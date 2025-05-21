US Dollar Rate to Pakistan Rupee – Currency Exchange Rates Today 21 May 2025

By News Desk
8:44 am | May 21, 2025

Pakistani currency market saw slight changes against global currencies, with US Dollar maintaining a strong position. USD was trading at Rs282.30 for buying and Rs283.80 for selling. Euro followed with buying rate of Rs315.85 and a selling rate of Rs318.65, while UK Pound Sterling remained the most expensive major currency, trading at Rs375.30 for buying and Rs378.80 for selling.

UAE Dirham was being exchanged at Rs76.80 for buying and Rs77.45 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.15 and Rs75.70. Canadian Dollar hovers at Rs203.10 for buying and Rs205.50 selling, and the Australian Dollar at Rs183.25 and Rs185.50

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.2 283.90
Euro EUR 315.85 318.65
UK Pound  GBP 375.30 378.80
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.80 77.45
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.15 75.70
Australian Dollar AUD 183.25 185.50
Bahrain Dinar BHD 748.05 756.05
Canadian Dollar CAD 203.10 205.50
China Yuan CNY 37.59 37.99
Danish Krone DKK 42.25 42.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.94 36.29
Indian Rupee INR 3.19 3.28
Japanese Yen JPY 1.95 2.01
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 912.55 922.05
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 64.95 65.55
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.62 166.62
Norwegian Krone NOK 26.89 27.19
Omani Riyal OMR 732.65 741.15
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.68 77.38
Singapore Dollar SGD 214.73 216.73
Swedish Korona SEK 28.65 28.95
Swiss Franc CHF 336.16 338.96
Thai Baht THB 8.40 8.55
   
