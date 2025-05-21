US Dollar Rate to Pakistan Rupee – Currency Exchange Rates Today 21 May 2025

Pakistani currency market saw slight changes against global currencies, with US Dollar maintaining a strong position. USD was trading at Rs282.30 for buying and Rs283.80 for selling. Euro followed with buying rate of Rs315.85 and a selling rate of Rs318.65, while UK Pound Sterling remained the most expensive major currency, trading at Rs375.30 for buying and Rs378.80 for selling.

UAE Dirham was being exchanged at Rs76.80 for buying and Rs77.45 for selling, whereas the Saudi Riyal stood at Rs75.15 and Rs75.70. Canadian Dollar hovers at Rs203.10 for buying and Rs205.50 selling, and the Australian Dollar at Rs183.25 and Rs185.50