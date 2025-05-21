Pakistan announces five special trains for Eidul Azha [Check Schedule]

LAHORE – Minister for Railways Hanif Abbasi has announced the launch of five special trains to facilitate more passengers on the occasion of Eidul Azha.

The minister said the decision has been taken on the instruction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif so people can reach their home towns timely and spend Eid holidays with their families.

Eid Special Trains Schedule

The railway spokesperson said the first Eid special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on June 2 at 1 PM.

The second Eid special train will leave from Quetta to Peshawar on June 3 at 10 AM. Similarly, the third special train will depart from Lahore to Karachi on June 3, while the fourth train will leave from Karachi to Rawalpindi on the night of June 3.

The fifth Eid special train will depart from Karachi to Lahore on June 4 at 8 PM.

The spokesperson stated that the purpose of running these special trains during Eid is to provide passengers with timely and quality travel facilities.

Astronomers have predicted that Zilhaj moon is not likely to sighted on May 27 (Tuesday) in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, astronomer Faheem Hashmi told local media that there are strong chances of crescent sighting for the holy Islamic month on May 28 when the age of the moon would be 35 hours.

He said Eidul Azha 2025 would fall on June 7 in Pakistan.

However, the final decision about Zilhaj moon sighting will be made by the Central Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eidul Azha Holidays Schedule

If the prediction comes true, there would public holidays from June 7 to 9 (Saturday-Monday) with all offices resuming on June 10.

The final schedule of holidays will be issued by the federal government in line with the decision of the Ruet-e-Hilal Committee.

Eid-ul-Azha is celebrated in holy month of Zilhay every year with religious fervour to commemorate the great sacrifice of Hazrat Ibrahim and Hazrat Ismail (AS).

Muslims in Pakistan mark the occasion by offering special prayers and sacrificing animals such as goats, cows, or camels.