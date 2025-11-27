At least 44 dead, 279 missing in massive fire at Hong Kong housing apartments

A devastating fire in Hong Kong’s Tai Po district has claimed the lives of at least 44 people, with 279 others still missing so far.

The fire, which engulfed the Wang Fuk Court public housing estate, has left widespread destruction in its wake, with the flames tearing through scaffolding and rapidly spreading across seven residential blocks.

The fire, which began on Wednesday afternoon, raged for over 18 hours with firefighters trying to contain the inferno.

More than 800 firefighters are involved in battling the blaze, which was later classified as a level five fire—the most severe rating in Hong Kong.

Among those hospitalized, 45 individuals are reported to be in critical condition. The cause of the fire is under investigation, with authorities focusing on the possibility of flammable construction materials, such as mesh and plastic sheets, which may have contributed to the rapid spread of the flames.

In connection with these findings, three executives from a construction company have been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter.

Hong Kong’s Chief Executive, John Lee Ka-chiu, addressed the public after visiting the scene and a nearby community hall. He expressed deep concern over the tragedy.

Chinese President Xi Jinping also offered his condolences and urged authorities to spare no effort in minimizing further casualties and damage.

The fire, first reported at 2:51 pm on Wednesday, quickly escalated. Thick plumes of smoke were seen rising from the scene, and the fire spread to multiple blocks within the estate.

Authorities received numerous reports of people trapped in the burning buildings, with some victims found unconscious and suffering severe burns.

The fire initially triggered a level one alarm but was soon upgraded to level four and eventually to a level five blaze by the evening. Hong Kong’s fire department uses a five-level system to rate the severity of fires, with level five indicating the most serious incidents.

Footage from the scene revealed bamboo scaffolding, commonly used in construction, engulfed in flames. The burning mesh and sections of scaffolding fell to the ground, adding to the chaos.