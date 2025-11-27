Complete schedule of Pakistan matches in ICC T20 World Cup 2026

LAHORE – Pakistan will kick-off their campaign in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground (SSC) in Colombo on 7 February 2026 against Netherlands.

The 2009 champions are placed alongside Namibia, Netherlands, India and USA in Group A in the 20-team tournament.

Pakistan will face United States of America (USA) on 10 February at the SSC before taking on India at the R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo on Sunday, 15 February.

They will be up against Namibia at the SSC Cricket Ground on 18 February in their last group game.

Pakistan’s fixtures in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 (Sri Lanka Time)

7 February – Pakistan v Netherlands at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo

10 February – Pakistan v United States of America at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo

15 February – Pakistan v India at R Premadasa Stadium, Colombo

18 February – Pakistan v Namibia at Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground, Colombo

The group stage will take place from 7-20 February before the Super Eight stage takes place from 21 February to 1 March as two teams from each group will advance to the next stage.

In the Super Eight Stage each team will play the other three teams of their group, getting three fixtures to stake a claim for the 4 and 5 March semi-finals. In Sri Lanka, the Super Eight Stage matches will be played in Colombo and Pallekele.

If Pakistan qualify, then the 4 March semi-final will take place in Colombo instead of Kolkata and the 8 March final will take place at the same venue as well instead of Ahmedabad. The 5 March semi-final is scheduled to take place in Mumbai.