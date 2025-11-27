Islamabad resident arrested for drying clothes on greenbelt along 7th Avenue

ISLAMABAD – Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Irfan Nawaz Memon has announced the arrest of an individual for spreading clothes for drying in sunglight on the green belt along G-6 Seventh Avenue.

In a social media post, the DC highlighted that the local Assistant Commissioner (AC) of the city had taken action after repeated issues raised by the public regarding the obstruction caused by the drying clothes.

The Deputy Commissioner urged citizens to keep the city clean and beautiful, emphasizing the importance of maintaining public spaces. “In light of the daily challenges faced by residents, the relevant individual was arrested,” the post read.



In response, an Islamabad resident commented on social media, questioning the issue, and pointing out that this practice has been common in the area for decades.

“I am 40 years old and a long-time resident of G-7. Since my childhood, I have seen clothes being spread out on the ground by laundries. I’ve never faced any issues, nor has anyone ever raised an objection until now,” the resident remarked, while opposing the arrest of person for drying clothes publicly.

The incident has sparked debate among locals, with some supporting the authorities’ actions in the interest of urban cleanliness and others defending the longstanding practice as part of the local community’s daily life.