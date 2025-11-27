Indian Sikh woman who married Pakistani man faces spy claims, possible deportation

LAHORE – A former member of the Punjab Assembly has approached the Lahore High Court, alleging that an Indian Sikh woman who converted to Islam and married a man from Nankana Sahib may be involved in espionage activities.

The petition, filed by ex-MPA Mahinder Pall Singh, stated that the arrival of Indian national Sarbajit Kaur, her disappearance after entering Pakistan on a single-entry pilgrimage visa, and her later marriage have raised concerns regarding her intentions.

According to the petitioner, Kaur was reportedly allowed to travel to Pakistan despite having a criminal background, which he argued further strengthens suspicion of potential spy links.

The plea contends that her stay in Pakistan after the expiry of her visa is unlawful and could pose security risks.

Singh has requested the court to direct relevant agencies to detain her, conduct a detailed inquiry, and order her deportation once the investigation is completed.

Earlier this month, the 48-year-old Sikh woman, who travelled to Pakistan for religious ceremonies marking Guru Nanak’s birth anniversary, embraced Islam and married a local resident.

The woman, formerly known as Sarbjit Kaur and now identified as Noor, married 49-year-old Nasir Hussain of Farooqabad, Sheikhupura. The couple married on November 5, and the agreed dowry of Rs10,000 has been fulfilled.

Kaur arrived in Pakistan on November 4 with a delegation of Sikh pilgrims. When the group prepared to return to India on November 13—the day her visa expired—she was unaccounted for, prompting authorities to register her as missing before her later whereabouts became known.