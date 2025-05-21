Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices on 21 May 2025

By News Desk
8:32 am | May 21, 2025
Gold Prices Surge In Global And Local Markets

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up further amid an upward trend in the international bullion market.

In the domestic market, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs300 per tola, pushing it to a new high of Rs342,800. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold saw a rise of Rs257, now standing at Rs293,895.

Today Gold Price

City Price
Karachi Rs. 342,800
Lahore Rs. 342,800
Islamabad Rs. 342,800
Peshawar Rs. 342,800
Quetta Rs. 342,800
Sialkot Rs. 342,800
Hyderabad Rs. 342,800
Faisalabad Rs. 342,800

Market analysts attribute the steady increase in gold prices to ongoing global economic instability and strong investor preference for safe-haven assets. With financial uncertainty lingering and inflationary pressures persisting, demand for gold continues to rise both internationally and locally.

Investors are expected to keep a close watch on market trends, as gold remains a preferred hedge against currency depreciation and economic volatility.

News Desk

The writer is a staff member.

