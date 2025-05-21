Gold Rates in Pakistan Today – Latest Gold Prices on 21 May 2025

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistan moved up further amid an upward trend in the international bullion market.
In the domestic market, the price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs300 per tola, pushing it to a new high of Rs342,800. Similarly, the rate for 10 grams of gold saw a rise of Rs257, now standing at Rs293,895.
Today Gold Price
|City
|Price
|Karachi
|Rs. 342,800
|Lahore
|Rs. 342,800
|Islamabad
|Rs. 342,800
|Peshawar
|Rs. 342,800
|Quetta
|Rs. 342,800
|Sialkot
|Rs. 342,800
|Hyderabad
|Rs. 342,800
|Faisalabad
|Rs. 342,800
Market analysts attribute the steady increase in gold prices to ongoing global economic instability and strong investor preference for safe-haven assets. With financial uncertainty lingering and inflationary pressures persisting, demand for gold continues to rise both internationally and locally.
Investors are expected to keep a close watch on market trends, as gold remains a preferred hedge against currency depreciation and economic volatility.