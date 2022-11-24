Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal rates on November 24, 2022

08:44 AM | 24 Nov, 2022
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on November 24, 2022 (Thursday).

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 228.65 231.15
Euro EUR 244 246.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 281.2 284
U.A.E Dirham AED 65.4 66
Saudi Riyal SAR 63.5 64.1
Australian Dollar AUD 148.8 150
Bahrain Dinar BHD 596.55 601
Canadian Dollar CAD 166.21 167.01
China Yuan CNY 31.41 31.66
Danish Krone DKK 30.84 31.19
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 28.73 29.08
Indian Rupee INR 2.74 2.82
Japanese Yen JPY 1.73 1.79
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 727.19 732.19
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 48.96 49.90
New Zealand Dollar NZD 137 138.85
Norwegians Krone NOK 21.76 22.6
Omani Riyal OMR 582.50 586.29
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 61.58 62.08
Singapore Dollar SGD 162.08 163.38
Swedish Korona SEK 20.9 21.2
Swiss Franc CHF 235.26 237
Thai Bhat THB 6.21 6.28

