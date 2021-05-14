Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan today - 2021-May-14-Updated 10:00 AM
09:34 AM | 14 May, 2021
Share
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on May 14, 2021 (Friday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 10:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|152.60
|153.60
|Euro
|EUR
|183.50
|185.50
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|210.50
|213.50
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|41.40
|42
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|40.50
|41
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|116
|118.50
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|386.50
|388.50
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|121.50
|123.50
|China Yuan
|CNY
|23.50
|23.65
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|23.20
|23.50
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|16.55
|16.80
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|2.03
|2.10
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.41
|1.44
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|481.50
|484
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|36.40
|36.75
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|96.25
|96.95
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|17.45
|17.70
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|392.50
|394.50
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|39.50
|40.10
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|112.50
|114.50
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|17.80
|18.05
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|159
|159.90
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|4.80
|4.90
- 'Friends reunion' reveals a slew of special guest stars including ...12:46 PM | 14 May, 2021
- Fully vaccinated people can stop wearing face masks, end social ...12:09 PM | 14 May, 2021
- ‘No need to observe Qaza fast’ – PM’s aide dismisses Mufti ...11:50 AM | 14 May, 2021
-
- Gaza death toll rises to 115 as Israeli attacks enters fifth day10:49 AM | 14 May, 2021
- Palestinian actor Maisa Abd Elhadi shot, injured by Israeli police09:05 PM | 13 May, 2021
- 'No pappian... no jhappian' – Saba Qamar reminds everyone of SOPs ...08:36 PM | 13 May, 2021
- Rihanna, Hadid sisters among famous celebs speak up for Palestine in ...04:07 PM | 13 May, 2021
- Top cricketers who married athletes09:20 PM | 8 May, 2021
- 10 Tips for Success during the Last Ashra of Ramadan08:26 PM | 7 May, 2021
- Stars who have insured their body parts07:06 PM | 4 May, 2021
- Best-dressed Stars at Oscars Red Carpet 202105:52 PM | 2 May, 2021