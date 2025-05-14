Historic boeing aircraft deal signed between Qatar, US

After visiting Saudi Arabia, US President Donald Trump arrived in Qatar, where he was warmly received by Emir Tamim bin Hamad.

According to Arab media, the two leaders discussed key issues of mutual interest, including lasting peace in the Middle East and the restoration of diplomatic ties with Israel.

They agreed to boost bilateral trade cooperation and signed several economic agreements. Among them was a landmark deal with US aircraft manufacturer Boeing—reportedly the largest order in the company’s history.

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also signed a Letter of Intent on defense cooperation between the two nations.

President Trump hailed the agreement as a significant step in strengthening strategic ties between the US and Qatar.

Speaking to the media after the meeting, Trump said they discussed global affairs, the war in Ukraine, and the “complex situation” involving Iran. He expressed optimism that these issues would be resolved positively.

The Emir described the meeting as “excellent” and said he believes the US-Qatar relationship is entering a new phase.

Both leaders later signed a joint declaration to further cooperation between the two countries.