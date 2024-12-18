Closure of Pakistan’s only NanoBioTec Center at PU sparks outcry in academic circles

LAHORE – At a time when the world is exploring cutting-edge technology, Punjab University has shut down its NanoBioTech Center – a major setback for science and technology in the country.

This was Pakistan’s only department in the field, and it has the potential to revolutionise treatments for diseases like cancer.

Experts argue that the decision was based on bias and unrealistic recommendations, marking a significant blow to scientific research, nanomedicine, biopharmaceuticals, and tissue engineering in Pakistan.

The center was the first of its kind in the country, earning international acclaim and recognition from the government, healthcare experts, and other sectors.

In a short time, the center achieved remarkable milestones, including training over 30 research students, publishing papers, securing patents, and fostering international collaborations with renowned UK universities.

Academic circles have expressed serious concerns over the closure of the NanoBiotech Center in the university’s pharmacy department and urged the Vice Chancellor to reconsider the decision.