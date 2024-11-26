Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

PTI protests: Educational institutions in twin cities remain closed for third consecutive day

Pti Protests Educational Institutions In Twin Cities Remain Closed For Third Consecutive Day

ISLAMABAD – Due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, it has been announced that all educational institutions in the twin cities will remain closed for the third consecutive day.

A spokesperson for the district administration stated that the decision to keep the educational institutions closed was made in light of the current situation, and the notification regarding the closure of schools has also been extended.

It is noteworthy that the Private Schools Association had announced on Sunday that schools would remain closed due to security concerns and appealed to parents not to send their children to school.

Picture of Web Desk
Web Desk
Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan – Exchange rate of US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham 26 November 2024
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
USD USD 277.20 278.90
EUR EUR 288.85 291.6
GBP GBP 347.15 350.65
AED AED 75.35 76
SAR SAR 73.65 74.2
AUD AUD 181 183.25
BHD BHD 731.05 739.05
CAD CAD 199.1 201.5
CNY CNY 38.58 38.98
DKK DKK 39.58 39.98
HKD HKD 35.37 35.72
INR INR 3.34 3.45
JPY JPY 1.8 1.86
KWD KWD 892.7 902.2
MYR MYR 61.55 62.15
NZD NZD 160.03 162.03
NOK NOK 24.77 25.07
OMR OMR 714.75 723.25
QAR QAR 75.62 76.32
SGD SGD 206.25 208.25
SEK SEK 25.82 26.12
CHF CHF 311.45 314.25
THB THB 7.91 8.06
   

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search