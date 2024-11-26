PTI protests: Educational institutions in twin cities remain closed for third consecutive day

ISLAMABAD – Due to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protests, it has been announced that all educational institutions in the twin cities will remain closed for the third consecutive day.

A spokesperson for the district administration stated that the decision to keep the educational institutions closed was made in light of the current situation, and the notification regarding the closure of schools has also been extended.

It is noteworthy that the Private Schools Association had announced on Sunday that schools would remain closed due to security concerns and appealed to parents not to send their children to school.