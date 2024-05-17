School timings revised in Islamabad due to hot weather

ISLAMABAD – Due to the intensity of the heat and the risk of a heatwave, the timings of federal educational institutions have been changed.

According to a statement issued by the Secretary of Education, federal educational institutions will now be open from 7:30 AM to 1:00 PM.

The new timings will be effective immediately and will remain in place until the summer holidays.

The Secretary of Education stated that the purpose of changing the timings is to protect students and teachers from the severe weather conditions. The heat has intensified, and there is also a forecast of a heatwave.