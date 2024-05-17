Girls’ school blown up in South Waziristan

Militants blown up a girls school in Wana Dabkot area of South Waziristan on Friday.

According to the media reports, the explosion occurred inside the Wawa Girls School in Sarkikot. There were no casualties from the explosion, but the school building was damaged.

Last week, a girls' private school in North Waziristan was also bombed.

Meanwhile, in DI Khan, upon receiving information about a potential terrorist operation, police raided Azam Warsak Bazaar and arrested two shopkeepers selling weapons, while one managed to escape.

Smugglers were also apprehended with weapons and illegal ammunition. A significant number of guns, pistols, bullets, and explosive materials, including 9mm weapons, were recovered from the arrested individuals. Further investigation is ongoing.