Girls’ school blown up in South Waziristan

Militants blown up a girls school in Wana Dabkot area of South Waziristan on Friday.
According to the media reports, the explosion occurred inside the Wawa Girls School in Sarkikot. There were no casualties from the explosion, but the school building was damaged.
Last week, a girls' private school in North Waziristan was also bombed.
Meanwhile, in DI Khan, upon receiving information about a potential terrorist operation, police raided Azam Warsak Bazaar and arrested two shopkeepers selling weapons, while one managed to escape.
Smugglers were also apprehended with weapons and illegal ammunition. A significant number of guns, pistols, bullets, and explosive materials, including 9mm weapons, were recovered from the arrested individuals. Further investigation is ongoing.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
