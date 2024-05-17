Search

Immigration

Fly Jinnah set to take off to another international destination from Pakistan: Details inside

Web Desk
10:34 AM | 17 May, 2024
Fly Jinnah set to take off to another international destination from Pakistan: Details inside

ISLAMABAD - Pakistani's budget airline, Fly Jinnah will be expanding its international operations amid growing demand to facilitate passengers.

The airline is set to start flight operations from Pakistan to Bahrain and the new non-stop route connecting the two countries would be operational from June 13th.

In the first phase, the airline will be operating two weekly flights between Pakistan and Bahrain. The development comes weeks after the airline announced flights to the United Arab Emirates. 

The airline is rapidly expanding its operations and is being praised by passengers for the same reason as the flyers have diverse options to fly to different destinations.

An interesting aspect of Fly Jinnah is that it is the most punctual airline in the country. As per a report compiled by the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) in September last year, Fly Jinnah grabbed the top slot with an 87.93% flight punctuality rate while Air Sial stood second with its flight punctuality rate recorded at 86.89%.

With its modern fleet of five Airbus A320 aircraft, the airline currently serves five major cities in Pakistan: Karachi, Lahore, Islamabad, Peshawar, and Quetta, in addition to the newly introduced international destination of Sharjah in the UAE.

Moreover, the aircraft is equipped with "SkyTime," a complimentary in-flight streaming service that allows passengers to stream a diverse selection of entertainment directly to their personal devices.

Immigration

10:34 AM | 17 May, 2024

