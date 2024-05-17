CM Maryam Nawaz now dons Elite Police uniform during passing-out parade

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has assured that all possible resources will be provided to Elite Force in the province.

She made these remarks while attending the passing-out parade of the province’s Elite Force as the chief guest, donning the black uniform of the police force at the event.

PML-N leaders and Punjab IGP Usman Anwar accompanied her at the ceremony in Lahore. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz, clad in the elite police uniform, inspected the parade, which was also attended by members of her cabinet and the Punjab inspector general.

Later, she addressed the ceremony, expressing her pleasure at being present for the parade.

The chief minister congratulated the successful candidates and said that their parents are also deserving of congratulations.

Addressing the cadets, Maryam said, “I am one of you. I have come to the passing-out parade wearing your uniform. This is not just a uniform, but an emblem of national service that very few people are honored to wear.”

She also paid tribute to the police martyrs who sacrificed their lives to protect the motherland.

Maryam announced cash prizes for the top performers during the ceremony.

In her address to the female cadets, she emphasized that their parents trusted them and had dedicated them to national service.

Maryam Nawaz stated that Elite police force was a creation of her father Nawaz Sharif and her uncle Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif.

Late last month, Maryam Nawaz caused quite a stir by attending a passing-out ceremony for women constables and traffic assistants in a Punjab police uniform.