CNICs to be issued, renewed at UC level, says Mohsin Naqvi

ISLAMABAD – Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has announced that the facility for the issuance and renewal of identity cards will be made available at the Union Council level across Pakistan.
During his visit to NADRA headquarters in Islamabad today, he directed to finalise a plan in this regard at the earliest.
He said biometric machines will also be installed at the Union Council level.
The interior minister also sought a plan to enhance the ID card system, making it foolproof, fast-tracked and more effective.
Referring to his visits to NADRA centers and the difficulties faced by the people, he said a plan should be made to facilitate the visitors to NADRA centers.
The Interior Minister directed to increase NADRA centers in six major cities including Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Quetta, Islamabad and Rawalpindi.
Mohsin Naqvi gave directions to eliminate fake identity card mafia through effective actions.
The Interior Minister visited NADRA operational room where he was briefed about the digital monitoring system of NADRA centers.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Friday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.25 for buying and 280.05 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.25
|280.05
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.50
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.95
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
