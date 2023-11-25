Search

Immigration

Thailand set to introduce 10-year visa but not for everyone: Check eligibility here

Web Desk
06:29 PM | 25 Nov, 2023
Thailand set to introduce 10-year visa but not for everyone: Check eligibility here

BANGKOK - Thailand's Deputy Prime Minister has announced introducing long-term visas for investors to attract Foreign Direct Investment, a move aimed at boosting the economy.

The official announced to introduce 10-year visas for investors engaging in specified businesses within the country's industrial eastern region. 

Phumtham Wechayachai unveiled the plan during a press briefing on Friday and said the visas would be introduced in the upcoming year to facilitate investors and ease existing restrictions.

Wechayachai elaborated that the government targets a substantial surge in actual investment, aiming for 500 billion baht ($14.23 billion) in the Eastern Economic Corridor (EEC) within 2023-2027, a notable increase from the current annual investment of 75 billion baht. 

This visa incentive will benefit employees, specialists, and executives engaged in modern, eco-friendly industries with an accompanying flat income tax rate of 17%.

The Eastern Economic Corridor is a major initiative of the authorities and it spans three provinces east of Bangkok, aimed at stimulating growth and attracting investments.

It bears mentioning that there was no mention of a Golden Visa by the authorities while highlighting the plans for the 10-year visa; however, long-term visas are generally termed as Golden Visas by countries like the United Aarab Emirates (UAE) and Portugal. The Golden Visas allow wealthy billionaires to get residency through investment though these types of visas have received criticism for also inviting criminals to the country.

The government of Portugal also faced flak for introducing and enticing wealthy individuals though its Golden Visa program; however, the government had to discontinue the program due to multiple reasons including the pressure from European Union and rising housing prices.

The government of Thailand is making efforts to attract tourists as well as investors to boost the economic growth which has slowed in the third quarter of the year; the authorities also relaxed visa rules for citizens from China and India. 

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

07:47 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

CAA directs Afghanistan-bound flights to 'Fly at own risk': Here's ...

01:54 PM | 24 Nov, 2023

Pack your bags as China announces visa-free travel for these ...

10:02 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Thailand imposes 10-year travel ban on beggars from China: Details ...

03:00 PM | 23 Nov, 2023

Pakistan suspends new visa regime with Afghanistan for one more time

04:16 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

India reinstates E-Visa service for Canadian citizens after brief ...

03:26 PM | 22 Nov, 2023

Thailand set to allow extended visa-free stay for Europeans: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

08:17 PM | 25 Nov, 2023

Imam ul Haq ties the knot with Anmol Mehmood

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 25 Nov, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 25th November 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Nov 2023

Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.

Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.

UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 25 November 2023

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 284.87 285.37
Euro EUR 310.71 311.31
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.55 358.2
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.55 77.7
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.94 76.09
Australian Dollar AUD 186.85 187.35
Bahrain Dinar BHD 751.53 759.53
Canadian Dollar CAD 208 208.5
China Yuan CNY 39.8 39.9
Danish Krone DKK 41.79 41.89
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 36.52 36.62
Indian Rupee INR 3.39 3.5
Japanese Yen JPY 1.89 1.92
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 916.38 925.38
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.38 60.98
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.9 172.9
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.25 26.55
Omani Riyal OMR 734.05 742.05
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.63 78.33
Singapore Dollar SGD 212.2 212.7
Swedish Korona SEK 27.08 27.18
Swiss Franc CHF 322.39 322.89
Thai Bhat THB 8 8.04

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold remains under pressure in Pakistan; Check today gold rates - 25 Nov 2023

Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 November 2023

On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.

Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.

In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Karachi PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Islamabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Peshawar PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Quetta PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Sialkot PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Attock PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Gujranwala PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Jehlum PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Multan PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Bahawalpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Gujrat PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Nawabshah PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Chakwal PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Hyderabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Nowshehra PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Sargodha PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Faisalabad PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510
Mirpur PKR 215,700 PKR 2,510

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Fakhar Zaman

Profile: Abdullah Shafique

Jannat Mirza

Kinza Hashmi

Fawad Khan

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: