One killed, 15 injured after school bus falls into ravine in Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – One student was killed and 15 others injured after a school bus carrying fell into a ravine in Shahdra area of the federal capital on Saturday.

The bus was carrying students and teachers from Sheikhupura to Islamabad for a picnic trip when they met the mishap.

The rescue teams were immediately dispatched to the scene as soon as the incident was reported. The injured students were shifted to a Federal Government Services Hospital (Poly Clinic).

Reports said the incident occurred due to the negligence of the driver.

The students belonged to a private school in Sheikhupura and they were on a three-day trip to visit Khewra and Murree.

Earlier in July, five people were kileld, and nearly a dozen injured after a tourist bus fell into a ravine in Gilgit Baltistan.

The unfortunate incident had taken place near the Thalichi area of Diamer district, a mountainous region in the north of the country.