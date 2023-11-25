Faheem Ashraf's Mehndi pictures go viral

Faheem Ashraf, the accomplished Pakistani cricketer with a rich history of representing the national team in pivotal events, including the Champions Trophy squad of 2017, is renowned for his versatile skills. Active in the realm of first-class cricket, he earned a central contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board for the 2018–19 season.
Notably, he etched his name in history as the first Pakistani bowler to achieve a hat-trick in the T20 format. Originating from Punjab, Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf is not just a skilled cricketer but also a friendly and amiable teammate.
In the midst of his sporting achievements, Ashraf is embarking on a new journey as he prepares to tie the knot. Recently, a lavish Mehndi event was hosted in Punjab to celebrate this momentous occasion. The event unfolded in a breathtaking banquet hall, featuring a mesmerizing Sufi performance that added a touch of enchantment to the evening. Ashraf, looking dapper in a striking maroon ensemble, set the tone for the upcoming wedding festivities.
@thewedding_dance Pakistan cricket player, faheem ashraf wedding Sufiyna performance Alibhatti team ##foryou##weddingvibes##foryoupage##faheemashraf##sufiyna##entry##10millionadoptions##900k ♬ original sound - khawajaghulamfareedkoreja
@thewedding_dance Wedding Faheem Ashraf Sufiyna performance Alibhatti Geo news live recording #foryou #weddingvibes #faheemashraf #weddingvibess #sufiyna #entry #geonews #10millionadoptions #900k ♬ original sound - khawajaghulamfareedkoreja
The cricketer's wedding ceremony is slated for November 25th, with a grand Walima event to follow on November 26th.
Pakistani rupee witnessed losses against US dollar in the open market, and the local unit weakened in the inter-bank market for second day.
On Saturday, the US dollar in the open market stands at 284.87 for buying and 285.37 for selling.
Euro price moves up to 310.71 for buying and 311.31 for selling. British Pound rate stands at 357.55 for buying, and 358.2 for selling after marginal increase.
UAE Dirham AED slightly moved down to 77.55 whereas the Saudi Riyal increased to 75.94 for selling.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|284.87
|285.37
|Euro
|EUR
|310.71
|311.31
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.55
|358.2
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.55
|77.7
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.94
|76.09
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|186.85
|187.35
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|751.53
|759.53
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|208
|208.5
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.8
|39.9
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.79
|41.89
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|36.52
|36.62
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.39
|3.5
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.89
|1.92
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|916.38
|925.38
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.38
|60.98
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.9
|172.9
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.25
|26.55
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|734.05
|742.05
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.63
|78.33
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|212.2
|212.7
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.08
|27.18
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|322.39
|322.89
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8
|8.04
Gold is losing ground in local markets despite upward trend in the international market.
On Saturday, the price of single tola of 24-karat gold stands at Rs215,700, and 10 grams of 24k gold costs Rs184,930.
Price of 22 Karat Gold stands at Rs197,449, 21 karat rate per tola is Rs188,475 and single tola 18k gold rate rate costs Rs161,550 for tola over the weekend.
In the global market, gold prices crossed 2,000 mark and stand at $2002 per ounce, gaining $8 on Saturday.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Karachi
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Islamabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Peshawar
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Quetta
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sialkot
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Attock
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujranwala
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Jehlum
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Multan
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Gujrat
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nawabshah
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Chakwal
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Hyderabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Nowshehra
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Sargodha
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Faisalabad
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
|Mirpur
|PKR 215,700
|PKR 2,510
