Faheem Ashraf's Mehndi pictures go viral

Faheem Ashraf, the accomplished Pakistani cricketer with a rich history of representing the national team in pivotal events, including the Champions Trophy squad of 2017, is renowned for his versatile skills. Active in the realm of first-class cricket, he earned a central contract from the Pakistan Cricket Board for the 2018–19 season.

Notably, he etched his name in history as the first Pakistani bowler to achieve a hat-trick in the T20 format. Originating from Punjab, Pakistan, Faheem Ashraf is not just a skilled cricketer but also a friendly and amiable teammate.

In the midst of his sporting achievements, Ashraf is embarking on a new journey as he prepares to tie the knot. Recently, a lavish Mehndi event was hosted in Punjab to celebrate this momentous occasion. The event unfolded in a breathtaking banquet hall, featuring a mesmerizing Sufi performance that added a touch of enchantment to the evening. Ashraf, looking dapper in a striking maroon ensemble, set the tone for the upcoming wedding festivities.

The cricketer's wedding ceremony is slated for November 25th, with a grand Walima event to follow on November 26th.