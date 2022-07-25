Watch – Cricket superstar Shahid Afridi welcomed by huge crowd in Okara 
06:40 PM | 25 Jul, 2022
Watch – Cricket superstar Shahid Afridi welcomed by huge crowd in Okara 
Pakistani cricketer Shahid Afridi is undoubtedly one of the most beloved sports stars in the country who has been conquering hearts with his work and humanitarian person.

Even though the former Pakistan captain has stopped playing international cricket but he continues to remain one of the most popular stars.

His stardom was once again proven when the swashbuckling all-rounder turned up in Okara and was warmly welcomed by thousand of his fans.

As Afridi was seen, the crowd erupted into a loud cheer and the former skipper showed gratitude and acknowledged the enthusiastic crowd with a wave.

‘The star player is in Okara for the promotion of his new food venture ‘Lala Darbar’

