Dania Malik leaves cryptic message for netizens
The third wife of Amir Liaqat Hussain, Dania Malik recently shared her thoughts on Instagram which were seemingly cryptic and directed at the cyber bullies that blamed her for the late televangelist’s untimely and unsettling demise.
Dania, who is currently observing iddat – a short period of time when a widow doesn’t make any contact with a na-mehram – had a cryptic message for the netizens and suggested that the online hate is unsolicited as the reality vastly differs from what is fed to the media.
Dania Malik, also known as Dania Shah, came to the limelight when she tied the knot with the late Amir Liaqat Hussain, becoming his third wife. Liaqat was a revered televangelist whose mysterious and unsettling death left many in shock drawing severe criticism to Dania when she allegedly leaked his private videos on top of the divorce announcement.
The online trolling caused bouts of depression for Liaqat and he eventually died. Malik claimed that Liaqat was abusive in the marriage but the proof is in the pudding.
Malik endorsed repentance and forgiveness in her recent message and expects netizens to abide by them.
