Adnan Siddiqui contracts coronavirus

Famed Pakistani star Adnan Siddiqui tested positive for coronavirus on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Mere Paas Tum Ho actor said he was having mild infection after testing positive for the virus.

The veteran actor said that he isolated himself and urged everyone who came in contact with him in the last few days to get tested.

He wrote, “Hello everyone! So I have also been bitten by the bug! Not the love bug, by the Covid one! I tested positive today, thankfully with mild infection and immediately placed myself in isolation.

“I urge all of you who came in contact with me in the last week, to get the tests done.”

After Adnan's post, a number of prominent stars commented, wishing him well.