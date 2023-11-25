CAA directs Afghanistan-bound flights to 'Fly at own risk': Here's latest NOTAM

ISLAMABAD - Flights originating from Afghanistan and entering Pakistan's airspace would have to comply with the latest guidelines, it emerged on Saturday.

The Civil Aviation Authority has issued a NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) according to which the air traffic service in Afghanistan is suspended, alerting the Afghanistan-bound flights to enter at their own risk.

The NOTAM states that all flights entering Pakistan's airspace from Afghanistan are required to inform the air traffic control 15 minutes in advance; the Authority has also issued a frequency for flights originating from Afghanistan and entering Pakistan.

As part of the guidelines, it has also been announced that Afghanistan-bound flights from the East would be guided by the Islamabad Flight Information Region though Karachi and Lahore Flight Information Region would also guide the pilots.

All the carriers have been informed to comply with the directives.