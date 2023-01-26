Search

Maya Ali, Bilal Ashraf clap back at critics for giving 'harsh' reviews based on single episode of new drama

Web Desk 05:19 PM | 26 Jan, 2023
Source: Maya Ali / Bilal Ashraf (Instagram)

The Pakistani drama industry is often criticised for repeating the same content. Many critics feel that the industry is not producing new and fresh storylines, but instead recycling old ideas. This repetition of content is a common criticism of the industry, with many viewers and critics calling for more original and diverse content to be produced.

In an interview with Something Haute, Maya Ali emphasised the importance of mutual respect between actors and critics. The Man Mayal star explained that not every production by streaming giants like Netflix is a success, some are hits and some are flops and that critics don't take into account the reasons why an actor might choose similar scripts.

She pointed out that an actor may be more suited to a certain type of role or may have to support their household which could influence the choices they make. In the same show, Maya Ali and her co-star Bilal Ashraf stated that critics write harsh reviews after only watching a single episode of their latest drama Yunhi rather than watching the entire drama to understand its development.

Addressing drama critics, Maya said: “I have a request from you guys — when you give a review, you watch the first episode and give your verdict. No one knows what’s going to happen in 25 episodes, or what turns the story will take but your judgment is here after the first episode. There are so many actors who feel this but don’t say anything. In winters, they’re spending nights shooting and in summers they’re doing the same under the scorching sunlight. I think it’s easy to sit in an air-conditioned room and give a review."

The 33-year-old stated that the words used by some critics are harsh and that actors are sensitive people. She also pointed out that some people expect actors to be able to handle criticism without it affecting them emotionally, but that is not always the case.

"Do you know that actors are sensitive? People say, ‘Oh you’re an actor? You should withstand criticism," she added.

Bilal Ashraf suggested that critics should try making a drama or something that's five minutes long before giving feedback, as it's easy to judge without understanding the process. He also pointed out that a hit or a flop is a state of mind and it doesn't matter and both actors agree that mutual respect between critics and actors is important.

On the work front, Ashraf was recently seen in Khaab Toot Jaatay Hain, Aik Hai Nigar and Superstar.

On the other hand, Ali was seen in Pehli Si Muhabbat, Jo Bichar Gaye, Teefa in Trouble, Parey Hut Love and Aasmaan Bolay Ga.

Bilal Ashraf and Maya Ali share insights about their upcoming drama serial 'Yunhi'

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

