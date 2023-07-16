Search

Tourist bus falls into ravine in GB’s Diamer, leaving five dead, dozen injured

03:16 PM | 16 Jul, 2023
Source: File Photo

GILGIT – At least five people have died, and nearly a dozen were injured after a bus fell into a ravine in Gilgit Baltistan, local media reported Sunday.

The unfortunate incident took place near the Thalichi area of Diamer district, a mountainous region in the north of the country.

The Gilgit-bound tourist bus, which was carrying scores of passengers from Islamabad, plunged into a ravine while moving near KKH.

Meanwhile, rescue personnel are carrying out operation to shift the deceased and injured to local medical facility.

Earlier, rescue officials claimed 12 death but later it was revealed that five people lost their lives in the accident.

Gilgit-Baltistan new Chief Minister Haji Gulber Khan condoled the deaths and directed concerned officials to give quick medical aid to the injured. Officials said efforts are underway to contact the families of the deceased.

Deadly road accidents are witnessed repeatedly in the Pakistan, mainly due to a lack of safety measures and poor infrastructure standards.

24 of the same family feared dead as passenger bus falls into river in Kohistan

