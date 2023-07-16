Here’s how Vicky Kaushal’s brother wished Katrina Kaif on her birthday

MUMBAI – B.Town’s Barbie doll, Katrina Kaif, again exudes charm as the diva is celebrating her 40th birthday surrounded by family and friends.

On the 40th birthday of Tiger 3 actor, the first one to wish her on social media was brother-in-law Sunny Kaushal who took to social media to wish his sweet Bhabhi on her special day.

Sharing a picture, Sunny Kaushal wished her on birthday with a snap from Maldives trip. “Happy birthday to the coolest person in my life.. @katrinakaif lots of love and big tight hug,” he wrote on Insta and dropped a red heart emoji.

Meanwhile, Katrina received heartwarming wishes from her fellow actors including Kareena Kapoor, and Anusha Sharma.

Kaif is one of the top actresses in Bollywood, mesmerizing the audience with her exuberant performances in numerous movies such as Welcome, Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, Raajneeti, and Tiger Zinda Hai.

The top Tier star is not only known for being a versatile actress but also for being an amazing dancer, who raked in several accolades in her career.