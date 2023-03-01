Search

Pakistan

PAC seeks details of perks, privileges to retired judges, generals

Web Desk 09:38 PM | 1 Mar, 2023
PAC seeks details of perks, privileges to retired judges, generals
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – The Public Accounts Committee has sought the records of perks being offered to retired judges and generals of the country.

Noor Alam Khan chaired a meeting of the PAC on Wednesday when the committee sought records of plots, pensions and other privileges given to retired judges, generals and bureaucrats. It has also sought details of plots recovered by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Noor Alam Khan directed the audit authorities to present all the records next week, commenting that the country was facing economic crisis and they were enjoying thousands of liters of oil free of cost. A member of the committee revealed that 150,000 vehicles were being supplied with free fuel. The committee has also sought the record of free fuel being provided to the government vehicles.

In the meeting, the chairman PAC called for lifting a ban on new gas connection immediately after Barjees Tahir revealed that ban on connections caused surge in gas theft. Noor Alam has also directed the gas companies to arrest the people involved in gas theft and take legal action against them.

Pakistan accepts IMF demand to make assets of bureaucrats public

Web Desk
Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

Supreme Court restricts PM Shehbaz Sharif from appointing judges in G-B

12:05 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Maryam Nawaz blames 'gang of four judges and a general’ for Pakistan's crises

08:00 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy seeks Pakistan’s support for UN move

12:40 PM | 23 Feb, 2023

Perks for ministers scrapped as PM Shehbaz announces austerity measures

06:37 PM | 22 Feb, 2023

Pakistan seeks ‘sincere cooperation’ from Afghan Taliban to tackle terrorism

08:53 PM | 2 Feb, 2023

Top Army generals vow to bring perpetrators of Peshawar blast to ‘exemplary justice’

08:10 PM | 31 Jan, 2023

Advertisement

Latest

How to apply for Australia Student Visa; Here is the complete guide ...

10:15 PM | 1 Mar, 2023

Horoscope

Daily Horoscope – 28 February 2023

08:52 AM | 28 Feb, 2023

Forex

KARACHI – Pakistani rupee’s freefall against the US dollar continued in the interbank market on Wednesday as the local currency further depreciated by more than Rs3.15

The Pakistani rupee registered a decline during the opening hours of the trading session. During intra-day trading, the rupee was being quoted at 265, a decrease of Rs3.15.

The rupee ended its upward trajectory against the greenback on Tuesday, settling at 261.5 after a depreciation of 0.60 percent in the inter-bank market.

The rupee remained under pressure against the dollar amid ongoing political instability and extended delay in the release of IMF funds. Officials expect inflation to remain high in the days to come following a sharp rise in energy prices, and an surge in prices of basic commodities.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Mar-2023/today-s-currency-exchange-rates-in-pakistan-dollar-euro-pound-riyal-rates-on-march-01-2023

Gold & Silver Rate

KARACHI – Gold prices in domestic market continued upward trend on Wednesday as rupee lost ground against the US dollar in the inter-bank market.

All-Pakistan Sarafa Gems and Jewellers Association (APSGJA) data shows the price of gold (24 carats) increased by Rs2,700 per tola and Rs2,315 per 10 grams to settle at Rs197,100 and Rs168,981, respectively.

Cumulatively, the yellow metal gained Rs3,000 per tola in the last two sessions recovering from the previous loses. The per tola price witnessed an increase of Rs300 on Tuesday.

In the international market, the per ounce price of gold went up by $27 to reach $1,837.

The Pakistani rupee lost 1.73% against the US dollar in the interbank market, settling at 266.11 as compared to yesterday’s Rs261.50.

https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/01-Mar-2023/imf-slaps-four-new-conditions-on-pakistan-before-releasing-critical-funding

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Zia Mohyeddin

Profile: Asma Jahangir

Profile: Sheikh Rashid Ahmed

Profile: Amjad Islam Amjad

Who is Javeria Siddique and why is she trending?

Who is Jawad Sohrab Malik?

Profile: Who is Qasim Ali Shah?

Profile: General (r) Pervez Musharraf

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: