PAC seeks details of perks, privileges to retired judges, generals

ISLAMABAD – The Public Accounts Committee has sought the records of perks being offered to retired judges and generals of the country.

Noor Alam Khan chaired a meeting of the PAC on Wednesday when the committee sought records of plots, pensions and other privileges given to retired judges, generals and bureaucrats. It has also sought details of plots recovered by the Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Noor Alam Khan directed the audit authorities to present all the records next week, commenting that the country was facing economic crisis and they were enjoying thousands of liters of oil free of cost. A member of the committee revealed that 150,000 vehicles were being supplied with free fuel. The committee has also sought the record of free fuel being provided to the government vehicles.

In the meeting, the chairman PAC called for lifting a ban on new gas connection immediately after Barjees Tahir revealed that ban on connections caused surge in gas theft. Noor Alam has also directed the gas companies to arrest the people involved in gas theft and take legal action against them.