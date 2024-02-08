Search

ad
Immigration

India to end free movement regime with Myanmar

Web Desk
11:05 PM | 8 Feb, 2024
India to end free movement regime with Myanmar

NEW DELHI - India has made a unilateral decision to halt the free movement of people along its border with Myanmar.

A recommendation has been put forward officially by the Home Ministry to erect a fence along the 1,643-km border to enhance surveillance.

The move comes amidst ongoing ethnic tensions between major tribes in the border state of Manipur; Home Ministry has also proposed an immediate suspension of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) between India and Myanmar, which permits tribes residing along the border to travel up to 16 km into each other's territory without a visa.

Commenting on the decision, Home Minister Amit Shah emphasized that the decision aims to bolster internal security and preserve the demographic makeup of India's northeastern states bordering Myanmar.

The decision comes a year after Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh called for the permanent closure of the state's 390 km border with Myanmar to stem illegal immigration.

The Ministry of External Affairs is currently in the process of discontinuing the FMR, as recommended by the Home Ministry.

The Free Movement Regime has been in effect since 2018 and allowed tribes from bordering regions of India and Myanmar to traverse up to 16 km into each other's territories with a border pass, fostering closer ties under the Modi government's Act East policy.

The measure to end the free movement of people would make it necessary to carry a passport and visa for crossing the border.

The India-Myanmar border, stretching across Mizoram, Manipur, Nagaland, and Arunachal Pradesh, currently operates under the FMR protocol to bolster trade and business ties with Southeast Asia and the Indo-Pacific.

The Indian authorities are pushing for the termination of the regime to halt its misuse by insurgent groups who launch attacks on the Indian side and escape into Myanmar besides countering drug and gold smuggling networks.

What is bothering the Indian authorities is that the Mizoram area has also experienced an influx of anti-Junta rebels in the thousands following the military coup in Myanmar on February 1, 2021, with several thousand refugees now residing in various parts of the state.

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Immigration

11:49 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Hong Kong toughens visa for foreigners with new risk assessment

11:29 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

Another airport strike in Europe can disrupt your travel plan

11:05 PM | 8 Feb, 2024

India to end free movement regime with Myanmar

05:40 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Greece to toughen Golden Visa requirements: Details inside

05:32 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Canada to discourage foreign workers with fresh legislation: Details ...

03:12 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Thailand pushes for Schengen Visa exemptions as visa-free regime ...

Immigration

09:24 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Ground worker crushed to death by aircraft in horrific accident

09:35 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

Schengen Visa fee likely to go up: Here is proposed revised fee

04:31 PM | 6 Feb, 2024

US imposes visa restrictions against group of individuals: Details ...

Advertisement

Latest

12:00 AM | 9 Feb, 2024

NA-76 Narowal Election Results 2024: Ahsan Iqbal vs Javaid Safdar Kahlon

Gold & Silver Rate

04:16 PM | 7 Feb, 2024

Gold maintains gaining streak in Pakistan 

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 7 Feb 2024

Pakistani currency remains under pressure against US dollar and other currencies in the open market ahead of elections.

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

On Tuesday, the US dollar was being quoted at 280.4 for buying and 282.15 for selling.

Euro stands at 305 for buying and 308 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 356.5 for buying, and 360 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.7 whereas the Saudi Riyal comes down to 74.6.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 January 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.4 282.15
Euro EUR 305 308
UK Pound Sterling GBP 356.5 360
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.7 77.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.6 75.35
Australian Dollar AUD 183 184.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.71 751.71
Canadian Dollar CAD 206 208
China Yuan CNY 39.09 39.49
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.75 36.1
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.1 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.12 917.12
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.87 59.47
New Zealand Dollar NZD 169.12 171.12
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.13 26.43
Omani Riyal OMR 726.31 734.31
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.82 77.52
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 26.33 26.63
Swiss Franc CHF 320.98 323.48
Thai Bhat THB 7.81 7.96

Horoscope

07:47 AM | 8 Feb, 2024

Daily Horoscope - 8th February 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

PROFILE: Shoaib Malik | Marriages, cricketing career, and income

Sana Javed: Here’s all you need to know about Shoaib Malik’s third wife

Profile: Asif Ali Zardari

Justice Ijazul Ahsan

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: