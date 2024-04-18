Punjab announces New School Timings for Summer

LAHORE – Punjab government has announced new timings for school timings for Summer season which will remain effective for next two months.

The provincial administration changed the school timings as relief for school-going children amid hot weather as temperature continues to rise.

New School Timings in Punjab

As per the notification, from provincial education department, schools in Punjab will start classes at 7:45am and end at 1:15 pm. On Fridays, the classes timings would be from 7:45 am to 11:45am.

For schools working in double-shifts, first-shift classes will be from 7:45am to 12:15pm, and the second shift will be from 12:45pm to 5:15 pm.

Punjab government is yet to announce summer vacations which are expected to start in early June.