School timings changed in Lahore after summer break

LAHORE – All privately managed schools in Lahore will start at 7:15 am and will continue till noon as the authorities revised class timings after summer vacations.

CEO District Education Authority issued directives about revised timings for all private and state-run educational institutions in the metropolis.

As per the announcement, private schools for girls will commence classes at 7:15 am and will now close at 12:45 pm. For boys, the schools will close at 1:00 pm.

The new timing is said to reorganize the academic routine and boost the overall efficiency of juniors who returned to school after three months.

On Friday, private and government schools will be closed at 11:30 a.m. Authorities revised school timings as days are getting shorter.

All schools in the region are directed to implement the new timings.