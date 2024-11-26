No talks with PTI protesters, says govt

ISLAMABAD – The government on Tuesday announced that there would be no negotiations with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) anymore.

In a joint press conference at Islamabad’s D-Chowk, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Information Minister Atta Tarar revealed that the area had been cleared of protesters, who had been pushed back by two intersections.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi stated that everyone witnessed the kind of people who joined the protest convoy and their actions.

He added that they aimed to create casualties, but the government ensured the area was cleared without any loss of life.

He emphasised that while the protestors have arrived and seen the situation, there will be no negotiations with them, as decided in a meeting chaired by the Prime Minister.

Naqvi also held one woman responsible for all the chaos, saying she is behind the destruction and unrest.

Information Minister Atta Tarar criticised PTI’s tactics, accusing them of using poor children as shields. During the press conference, he showcased marbles and shells allegedly used by the protestors. He claimed the government handled the protestors effectively, pushing them back two intersections.

Tarar further accused PTI of granting party memberships to Afghan citizens and questioned their motives. He revealed that among those arrested at D-Chowk, one was a daily wage laborer from Swat and another was a 16-year-old Afghan boy.

He urged Bushra Bibi to involve her own children in the protests if she believes in their cause, challenging her to lead from the front.

Tarar warned PTI not to test the state’s patience and vowed that no further negotiations or compromises would take place.

Atta Tarar dismissed the idea of using force, stating that while firing bullets for five minutes could clear the area, the government will not let PTI exploit casualties for political gains.

He questioned who would be held accountable for the lives of police and Rangers personnel lost in the line of duty.

In conclusion, Tarar challenged PTI protesters to move forward, declaring the government ready to respond firmly while maintaining the state’s authority.