Karachi Board issues schedule for 9th, 10th exams

KARACHI – The Karachi Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the annual exams of 9th and 10th grades. The exams will begin on May 7.

The board issued the schedule for the annual exams for 9th and 10th grades, set to start on May 7, 2024, as per the dates set by the provincial education department steering committee.

Science group exams will take place in the morning shift, while general group exams will be held in the afternoon shift.

Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah stated that the admit cards for students will be issued soon. Admit cards for private students will be sent to their residential addresses.