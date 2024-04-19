Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
Education

Karachi Board issues schedule for 9th, 10th exams

Web Desk
09:21 AM | 19 Apr, 2024
Karachi Board issues schedule for 9th, 10th exams

KARACHI – The Karachi Board of Secondary Education has released the schedule for the annual exams of 9th and 10th grades. The exams will begin on May 7. 

The board issued the schedule for the annual exams for 9th and 10th grades, set to start on May 7, 2024, as per the dates set by the provincial education department steering committee.

Science group exams will take place in the morning shift, while general group exams will be held in the afternoon shift.

Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah stated that the admit cards for students will be issued soon. Admit cards for private students will be sent to their residential addresses.

Karachi board postpones Intermediate Part I supplementary exam

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

Education

09:21 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Karachi Board issues schedule for 9th, 10th exams

05:24 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

BISE Lahore postpones two intermediate papers 

10:05 PM | 15 Apr, 2024

Pakistan's 'Nazuk Mor' becomes topic of Case Study at Harvard ...

07:52 PM | 8 Apr, 2024

Matric, Inter exams in Punjab: Here are key points of new policy ...

09:10 PM | 5 Apr, 2024

Pakistani student's innovative research honoured in Spain

08:14 PM | 1 Apr, 2024

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Advertisement

Latest

10:26 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Rupee appreciates against US dollar in inter-day trading

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: