US blocks UN from recognising a Palestinian state

Despite the support of the majority of Security Council members, a resolution regarding Palestine’s membership in the United Nations was not approved. The United States vetoed the request for Palestine’s UN membership.

According to the media reports, 12 Security Council members supported granting Palestine UN membership during the meeting, but the US vetoed the request.

The news agency also reported that the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstained from voting on the resolution for Palestine’s UN membership.

In response to the American veto, the Palestinian Presidency stated that the US decision to veto the request was unfair and unethical, condemning the American action.

Palestinian representative Riyad Mansour, speaking emotionally, said that the determination of the Palestinians cannot be defeated and that their efforts will continue.

The Israeli Foreign Minister stated that the Security Council rejected the proposal, adding that a Palestinian state will not be rewarded for ‘terrorism’. The Israeli Foreign Minister praised the US decision to use the veto.

The Israeli representative criticized the countries that voted for the resolution, stating that Palestine already holds non-member observer status in the UN. Full membership requires the support of two-thirds of the Security Council and General Assembly members.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had previously warned that the risk of violence would increase if progress was not made towards a two-state solution.

It should be noted that since the start of the war on October 7, Israel has killed 34,000 Palestinians.