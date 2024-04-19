US blocks UN from recognising a Palestinian state

Despite the support of the majority of Security Council members, a resolution regarding Palestine’s membership in the United Nations was not approved. The United States vetoed the request for Palestine’s UN membership.
According to the media reports, 12 Security Council members supported granting Palestine UN membership during the meeting, but the US vetoed the request.
The news agency also reported that the United Kingdom and Switzerland abstained from voting on the resolution for Palestine’s UN membership.
In response to the American veto, the Palestinian Presidency stated that the US decision to veto the request was unfair and unethical, condemning the American action.
Palestinian representative Riyad Mansour, speaking emotionally, said that the determination of the Palestinians cannot be defeated and that their efforts will continue.
The Israeli Foreign Minister stated that the Security Council rejected the proposal, adding that a Palestinian state will not be rewarded for ‘terrorism’. The Israeli Foreign Minister praised the US decision to use the veto.
The Israeli representative criticized the countries that voted for the resolution, stating that Palestine already holds non-member observer status in the UN. Full membership requires the support of two-thirds of the Security Council and General Assembly members.
UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres had previously warned that the risk of violence would increase if progress was not made towards a two-state solution.
It should be noted that since the start of the war on October 7, Israel has killed 34,000 Palestinians.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
