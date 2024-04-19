Israel lunches missile attack on Iran

The Israeli military has launched missile attack on Iran. Reports indicate explosions occurred in Iranian city Isfahan.

These strikes seem to be a response to a previous Iranian attack on Sunday, in which Tehran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel.

Iranian media stated that explosions were heard in Isfahan, a central Iranian city.

Isfahan province hosts several Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz, a key site in Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

Commercial flights started rerouting over western Iran without any clear reason. State media reported that flights over the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran had been suspended.

Tracking data from Flightradar24 showed Emirates and Flydubai flights making abrupt turns away from Iranian airspace on Friday.

Israel announced it would respond to Iran's weekend assault, which included a barrage of drones and missiles, in response to an Israeli strike which demolished a consular building annex of the Iranian Embassy in Syria's capital Damascus, killing 13 people, including two generals of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Experts and commentators have been expressing concerns about the possibility of the Israel-Gaza conflict expanding to the wider region.