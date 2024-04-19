Israel lunches missile attack on Iran

The Israeli military has launched missile attack on Iran. Reports indicate explosions occurred in Iranian city Isfahan.
These strikes seem to be a response to a previous Iranian attack on Sunday, in which Tehran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel.
Iranian media stated that explosions were heard in Isfahan, a central Iranian city.
Isfahan province hosts several Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz, a key site in Iran’s uranium enrichment program.
Commercial flights started rerouting over western Iran without any clear reason. State media reported that flights over the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran had been suspended.
Tracking data from Flightradar24 showed Emirates and Flydubai flights making abrupt turns away from Iranian airspace on Friday.
Israel announced it would respond to Iran's weekend assault, which included a barrage of drones and missiles, in response to an Israeli strike which demolished a consular building annex of the Iranian Embassy in Syria's capital Damascus, killing 13 people, including two generals of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.
Experts and commentators have been expressing concerns about the possibility of the Israel-Gaza conflict expanding to the wider region.
Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.
Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.4
|280.4
|Euro
|EUR
|293
|296
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|342.25
|345.65
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.2
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.3
|74.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|182.8
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|740.09
|748.09
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|201
|203
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.44
|38.84
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|39.69
|40.09
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.53
|35.88
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.86
|1.94
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|902.64
|911.64
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.08
|58.68
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|164.22
|166.22
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.31
|25.61
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.87
|730.87
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.45
|77.15
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|204.5
|206.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.31
|25.61
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|305.08
|307.58
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.56
|7.71
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.