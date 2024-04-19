Search

x
Join our whatsapp channel for News Updates
WhatsApp Channel
WorldTop News

Israel lunches missile attack on Iran

Web Desk
07:42 AM | 19 Apr, 2024
Israel lunches missile attack on Iran

The Israeli military has launched missile attack on Iran. Reports indicate explosions occurred in Iranian city Isfahan.

These strikes seem to be a response to a previous Iranian attack on Sunday, in which Tehran launched hundreds of drones and missiles at Israel.

Iranian media stated that explosions were heard in Isfahan, a central Iranian city.

Isfahan province hosts several Iranian nuclear facilities, including Natanz, a key site in Iran’s uranium enrichment program.

Commercial flights started rerouting over western Iran without any clear reason. State media reported that flights over the cities of Isfahan, Shiraz, and Tehran had been suspended.

Tracking data from Flightradar24 showed Emirates and Flydubai flights making abrupt turns away from Iranian airspace on Friday.

Israel announced it would respond to Iran's weekend assault, which included a barrage of drones and missiles, in response to an Israeli strike which demolished a consular building annex of the Iranian Embassy in Syria's capital Damascus, killing 13 people, including two generals of Iran's Revolutionary Guards.

Experts and commentators have been expressing concerns about the possibility of the Israel-Gaza conflict expanding to the wider region.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

09:47 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

US blocks UN from recognising a Palestinian state

08:56 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Five foreign nationals remain unhurt in Karachi suicide attack: police

07:42 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Israel lunches missile attack on Iran

09:47 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Saudi Arabia sets deadline for Umrah pilgrims to leave Kingdom

10:33 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Kenya army chief among 5 killed in helicopter crash

07:50 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Elon Musk's fortune drops by 50% since November 2021

Most viewed

11:45 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Saudi Foreign Minister Faisal bin Furhan calls on Gen Asim Munir ...

05:09 PM | 16 Apr, 2024

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia reiterate commitment to enhanced bilateral ...

09:03 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

Iran's "True Promise" attack on Israel's airbase damaged an F35 and a ...

05:50 PM | 17 Apr, 2024

X banned as company fails to address Pakistan’s concerns, IHC told 

09:02 AM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistan’s Finance Minister meets Donald Lu, IMF officials in ...

04:43 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Pakistani hero gets Australian residency for bravery during Sydney ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:26 AM | 19 Apr, 2024

Rupee appreciates against US dollar in inter-day trading

Gold & Silver

03:24 PM | 18 Apr, 2024

Gold faces first loss in 4 days after hitting record high in Pakistan

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pakistani rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 19 April 2024

Pakistani currency saw minor adjustment against global currencies on April 19, 2024. US dollar was being quoted at 277.4 for buying and 280.4 for selling.

Euro comes down to 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound stands at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.2 and Saudi Riyal's new rates was at 73.30.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 19 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 277.4 280.4
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.25 345.65
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.09 748.09
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.44 38.84
Danish Krone DKK 39.69 40.09
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 902.64 911.64
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.31 25.61
Omani Riyal OMR 722.87 730.87
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.08 307.58
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: