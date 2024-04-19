Search

Top News

Five foreign nationals remain unhurt in Karachi suicide attack: police

Web Desk
08:56 AM | 19 Apr, 2024
Five foreign nationals remain unhurt in Karachi suicide attack: police

KARACHI - Police officials have confirmed that all five foreign travellers who were in a targeted vehicle during a suicide attack in the Landhi area are safe and have been relocated to an undisclosed location. 

The attack occurred earlier today in Landhi's Mansehra Colony, which resulted in the death of two terrorists involved in the attack, police told local media. 

As per the police report, the foreign nationals were in the car at the time of the attack. The Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Tariq Mastoi has confirmed that it was indeed a suicide attack, and another vehicle sustained damage in the explosion. 

The police stated there was also gunfire at the time of the explosion, resulting in three injuries.

The police mentioned that the identities of the deceased in the incident have not yet been established, but the injured have been identified as 45-year-old Noor Muhammad and 45-year-old Langar Khan, both of whom were security guards traveling with the foreigners for their protection.

The police found motorcycles near the foreigners' vehicle, which was targeted in the explosion. The front of the vehicle was severely damaged in the blast.

According to the police, the van targeted in the suicide bombing had five foreigners on board. All of them were unharmed and were moved to a safe location. One suicide bomber was killed in the blast, while the other was shot dead by the police.

Preliminary reports suggest the second deceased terrorist was also a suicide bomber. A suicide vest and grenade were attached to the dead terrorist's body. The bomb disposal squad will inspect the scene.

The police added that the foreigners work in an export processing zone. A motorcycle-riding suicide bomber targeted the van. A bag filled with grenades and an AK-47 was found at the scene.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

