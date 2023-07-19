Search

13 killed in wall collapse at under-construction underpass after heavy rains in Rawalpindi

13 killed in wall collapse at under-construction underpass after heavy rains in Rawalpindi
RAWALPINDI – More than dozen people lost their lives in a wall collapse incident as heavy rain wreaked havoc in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.

Initial reports suggest that the unfortunate incident occurred near Peshawar Road, Golra Morr in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, as the city experienced over 200mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.

The collapsed wall was said to be 100ft long and over 11ft in height, and labourers were residing in a makeshift camp mounted next to it.

Meanwhile, a rescue operation was started and bodies are being removed from the site. Rescuers also saved four labours using heavy machinery.

In a similar incident, a minor girl was crushed to death in a similar wall collapse incident in Mohammadi Town.

Furthermore, several people were wounded as passenger coaches travelling via Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway rammed into each other after losing control in wake of slippery roads.

Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in twin cities, and disrupted the power system, tripping dozens of feeders, and low-lying areas are inundated.

PMD forecasts more rains across Pakistan

