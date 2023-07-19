13 killed in wall collapse at under-construction underpass after heavy rains in Rawalpindi

RAWALPINDI – More than dozen people lost their lives in a wall collapse incident as heavy rain wreaked havoc in Rawalpindi and Islamabad.
Initial reports suggest that the unfortunate incident occurred near Peshawar Road, Golra Morr in the garrison city of Rawalpindi, as the city experienced over 200mm of rainfall during the last 24 hours.
The collapsed wall was said to be 100ft long and over 11ft in height, and labourers were residing in a makeshift camp mounted next to it.
Meanwhile, a rescue operation was started and bodies are being removed from the site. Rescuers also saved four labours using heavy machinery.
In a similar incident, a minor girl was crushed to death in a similar wall collapse incident in Mohammadi Town.
Furthermore, several people were wounded as passenger coaches travelling via Islamabad-Peshawar Motorway rammed into each other after losing control in wake of slippery roads.
Heavy rainfall wreaked havoc in twin cities, and disrupted the power system, tripping dozens of feeders, and low-lying areas are inundated.
KARACHI – Pakistan rupee managed to recover slightly against the US dollar in the interbank market on Wednesday after three sessions of negative trajectory.
During intra-day trading, the local currency gained 54 paisas in value against the greenback. Data shared by forex dealers suggest dollar was currently hovering at Rs282.50.
On Tuesday, US Dollar delivered another blow to the Pakistani rupee and the embattled rupee moved down by as much as Rs3.78 against the USD.
PKR faced blows against the greenback for the third consecutive session despite foreign exchange inflows subsided.
More to follow…
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs 224,600 on Wednesday.
The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs192,560. Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs166,218 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 193,874.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Karachi
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Islamabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Peshawar
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Quetta
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sialkot
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Attock
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujranwala
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Jehlum
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Multan
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Gujrat
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nawabshah
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Chakwal
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Hyderabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Nowshehra
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Sargodha
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Faisalabad
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
|Mirpur
|PKR 224,600
|PKR 2,585
